Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of DTE Energy worth $49,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Downshift Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in DTE Energy by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,013 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DTE stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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