Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,551 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Brunswick worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $10,394,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,572,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,252,000 after purchasing an additional 78,228 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brunswick by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 328,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,866,872 shares of the company's stock worth $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report).

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