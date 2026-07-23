Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,036,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 184.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 479,990 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $30,975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,163 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $130.82 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.82 and a one year high of $132.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is 126.65%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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