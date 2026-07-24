Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,987 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Enersys worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,623,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 626.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enersys

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.69.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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