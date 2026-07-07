Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,073 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,876 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Everest Group worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after purchasing an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,692 shares of the company's stock worth $647,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,277,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,509,740 shares of the company's stock worth $512,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,210 shares of the company's stock worth $395,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $370.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EG stock opened at $373.36 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $345.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $374.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everest Group wasn't on the list.

While Everest Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here