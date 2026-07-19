Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 340,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Welltower worth $639,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Welltower by 23.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE WELL opened at $243.39 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.96 and a 12-month high of $246.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here