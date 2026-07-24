Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) by 446.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,505 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,112 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TPG were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TPG by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 242,610 shares of the company's stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 48.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 102,802 shares of the company's stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. Evercore set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TPG to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TPG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPG

TPG Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. TPG had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. TPG's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,072.73%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Further Reading

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