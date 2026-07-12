Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Triumph Financial worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts: Sign Up

Triumph Financial Trading Up 1.0%

TFIN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 175,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,096.04. The trade was a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFIN. Zacks Research raised Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Financial

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Triumph Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Triumph Financial wasn't on the list.

While Triumph Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here