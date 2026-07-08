Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.89 Million Stake in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 185.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,716 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,389.48. This represents a 38.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,332 shares of company stock worth $9,908,883. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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