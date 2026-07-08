Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $1,794,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,905 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.3%

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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