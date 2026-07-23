Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,835 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,696 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,681 shares of the company's stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,873,922 shares of the company's stock worth $532,765,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,035,674 shares of the company's stock worth $184,636,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $105.88 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

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The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 213.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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