Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.18 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Globe Life worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company's stock worth $74,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,163 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Globe Life News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globe Life reported second-quarter net operating income of $3.61 per share, up from $3.27 a year ago, while net income came in at $3.65 per share, showing continued year-over-year earnings growth. GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Globe Life reported second-quarter net operating income of $3.61 per share, up from $3.27 a year ago, while net income came in at $3.65 per share, showing continued year-over-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Revenue of $1.60 billion slightly beat Wall Street expectations, suggesting the company is still growing its top line despite the earnings miss. View Press Release

Revenue of $1.60 billion slightly beat Wall Street expectations, suggesting the company is still growing its top line despite the earnings miss. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Globe Life to $225 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $201 with an overweight rating, signaling analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Benzinga

TD Cowen raised its price target on Globe Life to $225 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $201 with an overweight rating, signaling analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life updated its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95, which brackets the consensus estimate of $15.65 and suggests management is generally reaffirming its full-year outlook. GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Globe Life updated its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95, which brackets the consensus estimate of $15.65 and suggests management is generally reaffirming its full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: The quarter’s EPS of $3.61 missed the analyst consensus of $3.67 by $0.06, which may limit upside for the shares despite the stronger revenue performance. View Press Release

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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