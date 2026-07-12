Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Viking were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Viking by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 956,147 shares of the company's stock worth $68,278,000 after purchasing an additional 269,274 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,868,092.50. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,351.

Key Headlines Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Price Performance

Shares of Viking stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.25. 1,379,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,440. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price target on shares of Viking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here