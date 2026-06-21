Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $180.20 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,801 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 19,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of CVS Health worth $180,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $864,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $399,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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