Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,852 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 810 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research cut Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.68. 513,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,204. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ingredion's payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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