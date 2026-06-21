Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $222.15 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 594,835 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $222,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.6% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 863.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.96.

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Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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