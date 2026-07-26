Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) by 579.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 325,457 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is -3.01%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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