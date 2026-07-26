Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 297.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company's stock worth $554,196,000 after buying an additional 512,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,019,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 242,857 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,842,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,324,000 after acquiring an additional 388,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,649 shares of the company's stock worth $102,249,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,649,084 shares of the company's stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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