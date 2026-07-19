Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $261.87 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.42% of Digital Realty Trust worth $261,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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