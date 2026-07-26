Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 113,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of National Bank worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of National Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company's stock.

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National Bank Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). National Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. National Bank's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. National Bank's payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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