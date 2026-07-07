Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,269 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 360,433 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity National Financial worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $181,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,741,145 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $286,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,220 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Get FNF alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2%

FNF opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Fidelity National Financial's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here