Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $28.79 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,140 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $28,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $3,633,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,676.10. The trade was a 61.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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