Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $33.69 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,104 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,448 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Molina Healthcare worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.0%

MOH stock opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.81.

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Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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