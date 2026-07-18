Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $337,000 Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,044 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Unilever were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the company's stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 378,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 156,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,577 shares of the company's stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

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Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Further Reading

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