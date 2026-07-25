Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Free Report) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in JBS were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBS in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JBS by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JBS from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded JBS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on JBS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut JBS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.75.

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JBS Price Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Jbs N.V. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 1.98%.JBS's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jbs N.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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