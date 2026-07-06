Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $40.33 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,003 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Clorox worth $40,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,735,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Clorox by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,139,000 after buying an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after buying an additional 884,751 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Clorox by 6,907.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,593,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $71,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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