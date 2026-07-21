Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $43.29 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,815 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $43,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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