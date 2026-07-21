Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $47.20 Million Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,174 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 40,650 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.48% of Camden Property Trust worth $47,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 65.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $5,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Evercore set a $113.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.40.

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Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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