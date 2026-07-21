Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $53.74 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,822 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $53,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,134,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $538,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $473,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,295,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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