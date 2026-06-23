Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $58.91 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,284 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 673,312 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of DexCom worth $58,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.83.

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DexCom Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 46,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,977 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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