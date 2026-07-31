Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $641,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,822 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Envista were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 1,442.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,420,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,712 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $43,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Envista by 34.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,656 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $29,046,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Price Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $27.80 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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