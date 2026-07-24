Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,699 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Trip.com Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. China Renaissance restated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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