Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,831 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,802 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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