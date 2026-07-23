Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 188,658 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,420.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays raised Independence Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $165.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Independence Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

See Also

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