Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Unum Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Unum Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 540,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 252,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.0%

UNM opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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