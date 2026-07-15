Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities set a $110.00 target price on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.50.

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MaxLinear Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 3.91. MaxLinear, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,352,301.12. This represents a 71.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,168 shares of company stock worth $5,559,358 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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