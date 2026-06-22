Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $93.08 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 310,859 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.39% of Equity Residential worth $93,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,674,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,630,103,000 after purchasing an additional 688,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,258,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $644,412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,604 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $582,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,405,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145,442 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.57 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.7025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equity Residential to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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