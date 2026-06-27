Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,477 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 66,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Kirby worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,119 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $287,803,000 after buying an additional 1,251,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,508 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $273,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kirby by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $258,900,000 after acquiring an additional 959,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kirby by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256,667 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,165,929 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $245,638,000 after acquiring an additional 211,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total value of $1,647,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,680.02. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,691 shares of company stock worth $2,579,036 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KEX

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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