HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,128 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in HSBC were worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 101.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $12,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $93,113,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in HSBC by 91.0% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 118,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 85.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $92.59 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. HSBC's payout ratio is 32.46%.

Key Stories Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC continues to draw attention for product expansion, including the launch of the RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund, which highlights ongoing efforts to grow fee-generating assets and broaden its investment offerings.

HSBC continues to draw attention for product expansion, including the launch of the RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund, which highlights ongoing efforts to grow fee-generating assets and broaden its investment offerings. Positive Sentiment: HSBC’s market commentary on sectors like export-led manufacturing and AI suggests the firm sees long-term opportunities in growth themes that could support client activity and fund demand.

HSBC’s market commentary on sectors like export-led manufacturing and AI suggests the firm sees long-term opportunities in growth themes that could support client activity and fund demand. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC Continental Europe issued a post-stabilisation notice related to Sanofi bonds, a routine capital-markets update with little direct impact on the bank’s core earnings outlook. Article Title

HSBC Continental Europe issued a post-stabilisation notice related to Sanofi bonds, a routine capital-markets update with little direct impact on the bank’s core earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC also featured in conference and fund-related coverage, including an earnings/strategy transcript and a piece on whether the stock has already run too far after a strong one-year rally; these items mainly reinforce existing investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Article Title

HSBC also featured in conference and fund-related coverage, including an earnings/strategy transcript and a piece on whether the stock has already run too far after a strong one-year rally; these items mainly reinforce existing investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A Bloomberg Law report saying a whistleblower accused HSBC Bank USA of Sarbanes-Oxley violations could raise compliance and legal-risk concerns for the broader HSBC franchise. Article Title

A Bloomberg Law report saying a whistleblower accused HSBC Bank USA of Sarbanes-Oxley violations could raise compliance and legal-risk concerns for the broader HSBC franchise. Negative Sentiment: Broader market news about tighter offshore banking restrictions in China hit Asia-focused lenders and weighed on sentiment toward HSBC, given the bank’s significant exposure to Asia and China-linked activity. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. The trade was a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas Exane cut HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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