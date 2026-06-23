Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 133,388 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.72% of Lincoln National worth $60,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,561.70. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.4%

LNC stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Further Reading

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