Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,891 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 95,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 56,305,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $954,424,000 after buying an additional 744,729 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,391,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,041,000 after buying an additional 305,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $119,578,000 after acquiring an additional 101,382 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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