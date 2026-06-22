Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 135,390 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Entergy worth $107,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $111.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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