Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,802 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of ExlService worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,084,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 575.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth $1,704,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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