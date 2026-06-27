Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,267 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $359,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,830. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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