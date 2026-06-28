Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $5.30 Million in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,955,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock worth $262,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,483 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,467.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 target price on nVent Electric and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 5.0%

NVT stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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