Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $6.31 Million in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.02% of Forge Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 303.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,888 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company's stock.

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Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $45.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $623.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.18.

About Forge Global

Forge Global is a financial technology company that operates a digital marketplace for trading shares in private companies. The platform connects shareholders, including employees and early investors, with accredited and institutional buyers seeking exposure to late-stage private ventures ahead of their initial public offerings. By facilitating secondary transactions, Forge Global aims to provide liquidity solutions that traditionally have been limited in private markets.

The company's core services include trade execution, settlement, and custody for pre-IPO securities, supported by an integrated suite of portfolio management and data-analytics tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE - Free Report).

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