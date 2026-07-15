Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $896,000 in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 790.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,312,436 shares of the company's stock worth $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,693 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the company's stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,025,142.56. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $6,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,345,687 shares of company stock worth $77,017,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.2%

ROIV stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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