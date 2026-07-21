Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,737 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy worth $43,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 237.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,669 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.31.

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CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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