Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,084 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 20,876 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $228.98 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.26 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.06.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

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