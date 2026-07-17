Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Enpro were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

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Enpro Trading Down 1.4%

NPO opened at $323.99 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.73 and a 12 month high of $390.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.61.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.50.

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Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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